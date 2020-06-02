Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative held its first-ever virtual annual meeting on May 30 at OTEC’s Baker City Headquarters. Board President Charlene Chase opened the meeting, then turned it over to OTEC’s attorney Ron Williams, who announced the election results for three board of directors positions.
For Position 1, Union County, George Galloway received 2,388 votes, and Cory Miller received 1,956 votes.
For Position 2, Baker County, Aletha Bonebrake received 2,965 votes, and Tamyra Keller received 1,486 votes.
For Position 3, Harney County, Robert Cargill received 2,443 votes, and Laurie Draper received 2,048 votes.
OTEC would like to congratulate the board members who were elected and would also like to thank all the candidates for their hard work and interest in their communities and the cooperative. OTEC plans to hold its 2021 annual meeting in Baker City.
