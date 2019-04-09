Local students will soon receive scholarships or tour Washington, D.C, through Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative programs.
Danner Davis of Prairie City and Jace Hays of Baker City were recently each awarded a $5,000 scholarship by the OTEC board of directors to pursue a career as a lineman. OTEC offers two scholarships each year for high school seniors, adults or returning college students interested in a career as a lineman.
Twenty-six more students received general college scholarships. Each scholarship is $5,000, and 10 of the 26 academic scholarships are earmarked for returning college students.
From Grant County, high school seniors McKeely Miller and Madison McKrola and returning college students Sydney Thompson, Eastern Oregon University, and Heather Mosley, Walla Walla Community College, received scholarships.
Applicants must be active members in good standing with the cooperative or dependents of such members to be eligible for the scholarships, which are funded from interest earned on unclaimed refunds of capital credits.
The cooperative is also sending four high school juniors on an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in June for the 2019 Rural Electric Cooperative Youth Tour, where they will join more than 1,500 students.
Ellie Justice, Grant Union High School, Sam McCauley, Baker High School, McKinzie Beaudry, La Grande High School, and Lauren Benson, Baker High School, will visit famous historical sites, meet with Oregon’s congressional leaders and learn leadership skills. The students will also create podcasts and digital photo projects as they learn about electric cooperatives and current issues in energy and climate change legislation that face their communities and our nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.