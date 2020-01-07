Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is currently seeking candidates for three board of director seats.
Three positions are up for election in May 2020, according to an OTEC press release.
Position 1, Union County, is currently held by incumbent George Galloway. Position 2, Baker County, is currently held by incumbent Aletha Bonebrake. Position 3, Harney County, is currently held by incumbent Robert Cargill.
Cooperative members interested in running should call 541-524-2831 or visit otec.coop/annual-meetingboard-elections for nominating committee information, qualifications and applications.
The nominating committee recommends qualified candidates for the 2020 OTEC board of directors elections and requests anyone interested contact them by Jan. 31.
Nominations by petition are due by March 3.
