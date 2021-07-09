Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative and Baker Technical Institute have begun developing a utility training center in Baker City.
The long-term goal is to create a comprehensive training site for people looking to enter the trade and to provide ongoing training for current utility workers, according to a press release.
Phase one of the training center launch will focus on safety training for utility workers across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, including OTEC.
“We’re thrilled to support BTI in this process as industry experts; we believe the partnership is mutually beneficial for BTI and OTEC’s membership,” said Les Penning, OTEC’s chief executive officer. “BTI is a key community resource for workforce development, and economic development and the growth and success of BTI is essential to the region’s economic health.”
Beginning later this year, BTI will begin delivering utility specific safety training courses. Courses will include required and recommended safety trainings such as pole top rescue, hazard identification, forklift operations, traffic control, emergency medical response certification and fall protection training.
Instructional teams are being built that include current BTI trainers along with OTEC experienced professionals to help give utility specific instruction and support.
“There is a real need in the utility industry for quality comprehensive training,” says Doug Dalton, BTI president. “This industry, like many of the other skilled trades, needs more people entering the field to meet the future workforce demand. The industry also needs access to high-quality training that supports employee growth and expertise. Our goal is to provide both.”
