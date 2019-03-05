Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is conducting a member satisfaction survey through TSE Services.
Starting the week of March 11, 250 randomly-selected OTEC member-owners in Baker, Grant, Harney and Union counties will be contacted by phone and online to participate in the survey.
“OTEC strives to respect the time of its members. We know that you are busy, so when we decide to conduct or participate in surveys there are reasons,” OTEC spokesman Andrew Cutler said. “These surveys are our report card, showing us areas where we need to improve how we serve you, our member-owners.”
Member feedback highlights areas of strength, weakness, opportunity and potential threats to OTEC.
“OTEC’s vision is to be in the top 10 percent of cooperatives nationally by 2022,” Cutler said. “The results of these surveys allow us to target areas of improvement allowing us to achieve that vision and to provide our members with a level of service that’s second to none.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.