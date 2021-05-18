Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative held its virtual annual meeting May 15 at OTEC’s Baker City Headquarters.
Board President Charlene Chase and CEO Les Penning provided reports on the status of the cooperative, then turned it over to OTEC’s attorney Ron Williams, who announced the election results of three Board of Directors positions.
For Position 4, Union County, G. Austin Bingaman received 2,569 votes, and Charles Gillis received 806 votes.
For Position 5, Baker County, Wayne Overton received 3,120 votes.
For Position 6, Grant County, Gary Miller received 3,021 votes.
OTEC member-owners can watch a recording of the meeting livestream on otec.coop/annual-meeting-board-elections. Member-owners can also view OTEC’s 2020 Annual Report on the same page.
