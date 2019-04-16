Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative has mailed ballots for its board of directors elections, and three positions on the OTEC board are up for election at the 31st annual membership meeting Saturday, May 4.
Candidates on the ballot this year are incumbent Greg Howard of Union County for Position No. 7, incumbent Dave Baum of Union County for Position No. 8 and incumbent Charlene Chase of Baker County for Position No. 9. All candidates are running to serve a three-year term.
OTEC’s membership meeting will be held in John Day at the Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St. Registration begins at 10 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. and a catered lunch. Live entertainment will be provided by Generations, and raffles and drawings will take place, including a $500 gift certificate to Mosier’s Home Furnishings in John Day for an electric appliance.
To vote by mail, the signed and sealed ballots must be received by May 3 or delivered in-person to the annual meeting on May 4 to be counted. Included with the ballot this year is a voter’s guide and biographies of each of the candidates.
New this year is a safety poster contest, with entries from students in Grant County who designed posters around the theme of “Electrical Safety Around Outlets.” All submitted artwork will be on display, and all children who enter the contest, along with their parents, are encouraged to attend the meeting. Winners of the safety poster contest will be announced during the meeting.
To register to vote in OTEC elections or to find out if you are an OTEC registered voter, contact the John Day OTEC office, 541-575-0161. For additional information, visit otec.coop.
