Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is seeking candidates for three board of directors seats in Union, Baker and Grant counties, according to a Monday press release.
The nominating committee recommends qualified candidates for the 2021 OTEC Board of Directors Elections and said those interested in running for a board position should contact them by Jan. 31 for the May election.
Anyone interested can call the office at 541-524-2831 or visit otec.coop/annual-meeting-board-elections for nominating committee information, qualifications, applications and petition packets.
