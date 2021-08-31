Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is offering free, energy-efficient light bulbs to member-owners Sept. 1-2.
Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 2, OTEC member-owners can stop by any of OTEC’s four offices to pick up a free five-pack of LED light bulbs valued at $25.
LED lightbulbs are one of today’s most energy-efficient and rapidly developing lighting technologies. The ENERGY STAR rated LED lightbulbs that OTEC is handing out use at least 75% less energy and can last 25 times longer than incandescent lightbulbs.
“As a member-owned cooperative, we work hard to teach our member-owners the value of energy-efficiency,” said Joe Hathaway, OTEC’s communications manager. “We hope that with this giveaway of free LED lightbulbs, it sets our members down a path of keeping their homes energy efficient.”
For those looking to upgrade their home, business or agricultural equipment, OTEC also offers rebates for member-owners who invest in energy-efficient equipment, potentially saving that member hundreds of dollars. OTEC also offers rebates for those who buy their appliances or equipment locally. Find out more information about OTEC’S energy-efficiency rebate program at otec.coop/programs-rebates.
