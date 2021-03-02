Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative offers incentives for installing energy-efficient heating and cooling systems in homes and businesses and also offers incentives to farmers and ranchers who upgrade irrigation hardware.
The cooperative’s Agricultural Energy Efficiency Utility Rebate Program is for energy-efficient improvements to equipment, including irrigation pump motors and other irrigation implements.
Here are just a few types of agricultural incentives OTEC offers:
• Adding a variable frequency drive (VFD) to irrigation pumps.
• Replacing leaking irrigation hardware including nozzles, sprinklers and gaskets.
• Upgrading to a new Low Elevation Precision Application (LEPA) system.
Call 541-523-3616 to learn more.
