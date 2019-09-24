Local electricity bills are set to increase by $4 for residential members effective with bills rendered in November.
In July, Bonneville Power Administration — from which Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative buys its clean hydroelectricity — announced that on average, there would be no increase to the cost of wholesale power for 2019-2020, according to an OTEC press release. Unfortunately, OTEC was not an average utility as defined by BPA. Based on details given to OTEC at the end of July, OTEC’s cost of power will increase by 3.97 percent.
A cost of service study conducted by an independent consultant showed that a rate increase was necessary to ensure OTEC recovers enough revenue to sustain business operations for the long term, in order to continue providing safe and reliable service to its members at competitive rates.
During the August and September board meetings, OTEC’s board of directors approved an average rate increase of 2.71 percent. Rate increases vary by class.
For OTEC’s 22,000 residential members, the increase will be shown in the monthly delivery charge, increasing the charge by $4 from $29.50 to $33.50 effective with bills rendered on or after Nov. 1.
The energy rate per kilowatt hour (kWh) will remain unchanged for residential members.
By staying away from a rate increase that impacts actual usage, residential members are not negatively affected for using more energy when they need it, particularly for heating their homes during the colder months of the year.
By avoiding a rate increase to the per kilowatt hour energy charge, the rate increase remains the same regardless the amount of energy used in homes.
OTEC continues to deliver electricity at a good value, especially when compared to other cooperatives nationwide. According to OTEC’s lender, Cooperative Finance Corporation, compared to other borrowers, OTEC’s rates are in the lower 10% of cooperatives nationwide and fifth lowest in Oregon in 2019 of cooperatives who borrow exclusively from CFC.
For more information, visit otec.coop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.