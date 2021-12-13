OTEC logo

Power has been restored to most of the roughly 500 customers west of John Day who were affected by a 1:30 p.m. power outage.

Joseph Hathaway, communications manager with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, said the cause of the outage was a fuse that cut out on a pole in the Luce Creek area of the county.

Hathaway said OTEC crews have isolated the problem and restored power.

Residents can report an outage or the cause of an outage by calling 1-866-430-4265.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.