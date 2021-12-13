breaking OTEC restoring power to majority of residents affected by outage By STEVEN MITCHELL Blue Mountain Eagle Steven Mitchell Reporter Author email Dec 13, 2021 Dec 13, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Power has been restored to most of the roughly 500 customers west of John Day who were affected by a 1:30 p.m. power outage.Joseph Hathaway, communications manager with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, said the cause of the outage was a fuse that cut out on a pole in the Luce Creek area of the county.Hathaway said OTEC crews have isolated the problem and restored power.Residents can report an outage or the cause of an outage by calling 1-866-430-4265. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Outage Resident Joseph Hathaway Electricity Otec Fuse John Day Power Cause Locations Grant County Steven Mitchell Reporter Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. Author email Follow Steven Mitchell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section California medical director says she was stalked by anti-vaccination group Officers describe daring rescue during tornado Many Home Health Care Workers in Poor Health Themselves Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSheriff asks for help identifying suspect in John Day burglaryThe fine art of handgun shootingGrant County reports 17th COVID-19 deathHines logging outfit wins Eastern Oregon Operator of the Year AwardProspector passion: Grant Union's new mascot brings infectious enthusiasm to the sidelinesDean NodineCops and Courts: Dec. 8, 2021Forever Young: Carrie Young Memorial comes back strong after going virtual in 2020County commissioners request state lawmakers introduce idea to join Idaho at State LegislatureBlanche Lundbom Images Videos Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Start your day with the top headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Get breaking news! Download the App
