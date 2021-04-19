Keeping the John Day Police Department will be costly.
John Day Police Chief Mike Durr and Sgt. Scott Moore talked to the city council on April 13 to detail the various costs and replacements to be addressed if operations continue at the department. The council is debating whether to ask voter approval for a local levy to fund the department, or transitioning the department over to the sheriff's office.
"I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the John Day Police Department is underfunded," Durr said. "Our equipment is worn out, obsolete or about to be obsolete. We need to modernize, and each one of us right now buy our own handguns."
Durr listed several items such as Tasers, radios, cameras and worn down vehicles that would need to be updated or replaced moving forward in the coming years. Durr added that bills going through the state legislature also present many uncertain, additional costs to law enforcement in general.
"In the future, with the way the legislature is coming down, I can't even project what all of this is going to mean," Durr said. "I'm not going to say that it's necessarily for the bad or for the good, but it's going to change (law enforcement), and we're going to have to adapt."
In terms of vehicles, they have a Silverado Pickup with less than 10,000 miles and a Chevy Tahoe with 36,000 miles that are good for a while. However, Durr said they have two cars, one with 120,000 miles and the other with around 90,000, that are starting to have problems and will need to be looked at for maintenance soon.
Durr said some proposed bills would add costs to the department by covering the overtime expenses associated with additional training certification that would be needed.
"We have fallen behind the times," Durr said. "We are trained in CPR and first aid, but it remains on how that is going to be seen. They're saying that it's going to be DPSST training from my understanding, which means we're going to have to send our guys to Salem for that training, or hopefully they have somebody regionally come out. Anyway you cut it, it's going to cost us overtime."
Durr said another bill that would cause problems is Senate Bill 612, which requires police officers, corrections officers and parole and probation officers to complete post-secondary education. He said this could heavily impact the recruitment process.
"What it's costing us today, I'm gonna tell you, it's going to be a lot more expensive in five years," Durr said.
Moore said the department needs a minimum of at least four people to keep up with the 24/7 job. He added, sooner or later, the union is going to push for on-call time since right now they do it because they're dedicated.
"It's not a bright and rosy future to be a policeman right now, but if we're still here, we'll adapt to it and make it work because we're totally dedicated to this job," Durr said. "I don't want to paint a picture of doom and gloom, but I'm just telling you what you need to do, and it could mean a lot more money and a lot of time."
Councilor Gregg Haberly said the finances are not there to keep the department going with the growing costs.
"The writing's on the wall," he said. "It's financially not there, and he's telling us they have run down equipment. If one of the guys gets killed, that's not good."
Councilor Shannon Adair said it's important for the community to be aware of the financial problems Durr mentioned for funding a police department. She added that it's vital that a possible levy to fund the department can provide the officers with the equipment they need to be safe.
City Manager Nick Green said he talked with Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley, and the transition plan would be to send three officers along with the equipment if the county wants it.
The cost to consolidate with the county would be $450,000 next fiscal year, but the city would be saving $86,000, according to Green. He said McKinley would figure out the shifts once the transition is made.
Green said he has a draft agreement with the county. If the budget committee agrees to refer the tax to the voters, Green said he would start working on the transition agreement in parallel so it would be ready to execute if the levy does not pass.
Green said the city will need to make a decision no later than the April 27 city council meeting. The council planned to continue the conversation during the April 20 city budget committee meeting past press time.
"At the end of that (budget) meeting, we're going left or right," Green said. "I'll try to make the choices and ramifications as clear as possible, but I'm not the decision maker. There's going to be 14 people at the table that are the decision makers. We've got to leave Tuesday night next week with a decision."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.