They say you don’t miss your water till your well runs dry. Prairie City Mayor Jim Hamsher knows all about that.

When he first won the job, local residents were grappling with what to do about a perennially inadequate water supply. Now, as he steps down after a total of 10 years in office, that problem appears to have been solved for the foreseeable future.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.