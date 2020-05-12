The final report has been completed for an aquatic center in Grant County as city leaders outside of John Day continue their discussions on the proposal.
With Gleason Pool in John Day scheduled to close for good after this season, the proposal calls for a new taxing district encompassing Prairie City, Mt. Vernon, Canyon City and Seneca and their rural fire districts with a permanent tax rate of 20 cents per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value for operations costs, as well as a 20-year bond with a rate of 71 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
When Mt. Vernon and Canyon City leaders received details on how the aquatic taxing district would work, they both sent out surveys to measure the response from the public on the aquatic taxing district.
Canyon City’s survey is currently being conducted with results planned to be revealed at their next city council meeting on May 19. Meanwhile, Mt. Vernon sent out 200 surveys with 30% sending a response back to the city.
In Mt. Vernon, 81% of respondents said they would not want to participate in the pool venture, according to City Recorder Tami Kowing.
Mayor Kenny Delano said, while people in Mt. Vernon support the idea of a pool in Grant County, the plan to pay for the pool troubles many residents.
“Our thought was that we have quite a bit of fixed income residents that really need any kind of small reduction that they can get (in taxes), and one thing they were looking forward to was the hospital bond to drop off (the tax rolls this year),” Delano said. “Although it looks like a small amount, it’s quite a bit for these folks.”
Delano said some residents said they would prefer any taxes collected to go toward projects in Mt. Vernon.
Delano said he wishes there were a way to provide a pool that wouldn’t be a long-term burden on taxpayers because he believes the project to be important for kids in Mt. Vernon, especially those who participate on the swim team. However, he said that’s a limited number of kids, compared to the impact the new taxing district would have.
Delano said the survey was a factor when the city council voted not to support the resolution for Mt. Vernon to be included in the taxing district during a city council meeting on April 14.
Prairie City Mayor Jim Hamsher said he hopes the pool steering committee will present the final report to the aquatic district communities, detailing the plans for the pool and taking questions from the public so citizens can make an informed decision.
After a presentation, Hamsher said he would recommend the city council send a survey to residents.
“I would like to hear the concerns and questions as a mayor in my community and the questions from the county so I can do my best to represent the people,” Hamsher said.
Hamsher added that there are many large landowners in the rural fire districts that will have their taxes greatly impacted, and they need to have an ample opportunity to have their questions asked and answered.
Seneca City Manager Amanda Born said the aquatic center proposal will be on the agenda for the next city council meeting on May 12, past press time. This will be an opportunity for residents to voice their thoughts and questions on the plan and give the council an opportunity to discuss the report.
Question and concerns
Hamsher said one thing he would still like to see is a cost estimate for repairing and maintaining Gleason Pool. Canyon City Mayor Steve Fischer said he would like to know this as well and stated that he was disappointed that he never saw an estimate on fixing Gleason Pool.
“I just wish that we could look at it, and if we’re told by a legitimate, licensed contractor that to fix Gleason Pool, it’s going to be $6 million, then you would have to go, ‘Well, might as well build a new pool,’ but I don’t think it will be that much,” Fischer said.
The John Day City Council learned on April 16, 2019, that a professional condition assessment of Gleason Pool could cost from $20,000 to $30,000. The final report states that neither John Day nor the John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District have sufficient funding in their budgets to conduct an inspection of Gleason Pool.
“The city’s consulting team estimated the cost for repairs could be between $540,000 and $810,000 or more, though it is difficult to accurately assess the cost without a complete on-site inspection,” according to the final report. “In addition, repairs to the facility would likely extend the life of the pool another 10–15 years at most. At that point, the entire structure would need to be replaced.”
The report also states that the current pool location would impair expansion of the Kam Wah Chung Interpretive Center since the location impedes on the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s plans to construct a new interpretive center, according to the final report.
Fischer also raised concerns regarding the implementation of a new taxing district when Canyon City is already a part of the John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation district.
“For us, a $6 million bond is one thing, but creating a new taxing district when we are already in Parks and Rec is another thing. The idea behind Parks and Rec was to cover the swimming pool when it was Gleason and the city couldn’t afford it, and that’s where Parks and Rec came into play,” Fischer said. “For John Day and Canyon City, for about the same (purpose) as Parks and Rec, there will be two taxing districts, and then a bond.”
Another concern Fischer had was, while the hospital bond retires this year, the new aquatic taxing district has no end date, and the decrease in the overall taxes paid per year would be temporary for some homeowners.
While the aquatic district tax rate cannot change, Fischer said property owners could see their property taxes increase 3% annually due to the assessed value of a property rising each year. Oregon law prevents assessed values from rising more than 3% per year.
While Fischer still has questions and concerns, he said it was important to hear from the community in Canyon City, and then work with the council to make a decision.
“We are waiting to discuss the resolution once we have what we feel is adequate feedback from our constituents, and then we will vote as a council,” Fischer said.
Social media feedback
On social media, a prominent comment about the pool is that it should be open year-round.
“I am definitely supportive of a pool/rec center being built,” said Alicia McLane from Mt. Vernon. “However I feel it’s a waste of resources if it’s not retrofitted for coverings to be used year-round. Swim lessons year-round is very necessary.”
John Day City Manager Nick Green said during a city council meeting on Dec. 18, 2018, that operations and maintenance costs for an outdoor pool depend on the length of the season.
An extended season drives up costs for heating and labor, and with insurance and other benefits, five full-time employees can cost $300,000 over a full year, Green said. Expected annual costs for the proposed aquatic center’s operations, maintenance and equipment replacement is $90,000.
The proposed aquatic center anticipates that the use of the pool could be extended from 10 weeks per summer to 12-14 weeks per summer, according to the final report.
“The years of memories and entertainment this will bring to the children and families in our community is totally worth the tax!” Heidi Wolf said in a post. “...Would it be awesome if it was year round, of course. But if that’s not something we can do then this sounds like the next best thing.”
Ellen Bush said the pool would cost too much for how long it would be open.
“The cost is also too great for the number of people that will use a seasonal pool,” she said. “It’s a no for me.”
“I agree that the property tax increase seems a little steep for just a couple months of access,” said Jeannine Sibley of Prairie City. “I really wish the county could find a way to keep it open year-round... not just for the kids, but for older adults seeking low impact exercise, physical therapy, etc.”
John Day published the final report on May 8, which can be viewed at cityofjohnday.com/planning/page/final-report-central-grant-county-aquatics-center-published.
