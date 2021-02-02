The Outpost Pizza, Pub and Grill has opened up a women’s clothing and accessories store in the room where they used to host large parties.
Owner Tia Barrietua said the decision came amid the pandemic’s height and that it made sense given the restrictions on large social gatherings and the shutdowns restaurants and bars have endured over the last year.
Barrietua said having the banquet rooms were a waste of space and money, given the limits with social distancing. She told the Eagle her daughter encouraged her to make the change.
She said the items are exclusively for women and that she has had good luck getting quality products.
She said two of her employees, Shelby Brooks and Harli Grove, who are teenagers, have been instrumental in ordering items that appeal to the teenage demographic.
Barrietua said, for now, she is cross-training her employees to work in both the restaurant and the boutique and hopes to bring on more staff in the future. Eventually, she said, she would like to have a full-time worker for the boutique.
“Boutiques are popular right now,” she said.
She said she is always looking to bring on new vendors. For now, it will be mostly clothing items that they sell, and she said the boutique will not be doing any online sales.
