CRANE — Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, will seek re-election to House District 60 in 2022, he announced in a news release.
The district includes Grant, Baker, Harney and Malheur counties, as well as most of Lake County.
“My priorities are to be the voice of my constituents and to build relationships with my colleagues so we can get good work done for all Oregonians. We deserve to have a voice at the table and to be heard,” Owens said. “There’s more work to be done to make sure Eastern Oregon does not get left out, left behind or overruled by the supermajority powers that be in Salem.”
Owens, an alfalfa farmer, small business owner and former Harney County commissioner, was appointed to the District 60 seat in January 2020 and won election to the position in November 2020.
“We need to create opportunities for our small businesses to thrive, implement smarter ag and natural resource policies, prioritize our kids’ future by expanding educational choice, and invest our state’s financial resources more wisely so we aren’t raising taxes on hardworking Oregonians every turn of the dime,” he said.
During the 2021 legislative session, Owens served as vice chair of the House Committee on Water. He also sat on the House Education, Energy and Environment, and Human Services committees.
