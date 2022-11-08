Painted Sky students

Students from Painted Sky’s summer arts classes attend music lessons at Humbolt Elementary on Friday, June 24, 2022.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

JOHN DAY — Bring your black ties, if you want. Painted Sky Center for the Arts is hosting its first-ever Deck the Halls Gala on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds.

Allison Field of Painted Sky said the gala is a fundraiser and that proceeds generated by the event will be used to cover operational costs, scholarships for children and adults who are interested in making use of the nonprofit art center and its programs. The event is black tie optional, but the important thing is that people simply attend according to Field.

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

