JOHN DAY — Bring your black ties, if you want. Painted Sky Center for the Arts is hosting its first-ever Deck the Halls Gala on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
Allison Field of Painted Sky said the gala is a fundraiser and that proceeds generated by the event will be used to cover operational costs, scholarships for children and adults who are interested in making use of the nonprofit art center and its programs. The event is black tie optional, but the important thing is that people simply attend according to Field.
“We’re trying to do an elegant event, but we just want everyone to feel comfortable, so wear what makes you feel comfortable,” she said.
“We’re trying to make it as festive and beautiful as possible. … We’re really going for the experience and giving the community an experience and a night to remember,” she added.
A roast beef dinner with a desert option will be served to attendees, who will also have the chance to bid on a number of auction items, including art pieces produced by local artists and holiday decorations. Entertainment for children will also be provided.
Spitfire Cocktails will be providing “fancy drinks” for attendees.
Also scheduled for the gala is a performance by local youth who attend the art center regularly. The kids will be singing Christmas songs and performing skits for those in attendance.
The gala will also serve as an introduction to Painted Sky Center for the Arts for those who have heard of the art center but may not know about its operations and activities within the community.
“There is going to be an educational piece. What we’ve done in the community so far, who our funders have been, thank you to the volunteers we’ve had … so people will be able to learn the community impacts,” Field said.
“We have a lot of data that we’ve collected over the last few years since we started, so it’ll be neat to see the timeline and the story and how we’ve grown exponentially. It shows that there has been a need for this and we’re filling a huge void,” she added.
Tickets are $25 per person or $40 for a couple and include the meal. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/5dwv43s8 or at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce, Earthly Home Natural Market in John Day or at Painted Sky Center for the Arts at 118 Washington St. in Canyon City.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the gala starts at 6 p.m.
