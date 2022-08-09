Painted Sky students

Students from Painted Sky’s summer arts classes attend music lessons at Humbolt Elementary on Friday, June 24, 2022.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

CANYON CITY — Painted Sky Center for the Arts’ summer youth program is seeing a reduction in enrollment in preparation for the start of school this fall.

The program is retuning to Painted Sky’s art center in Canyon City after holding summer classes at Humbolt Elementary.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.