CANYON CITY — Painted Sky Center for the Arts’ summer youth program is seeing a reduction in enrollment in preparation for the start of school this fall.
The program is retuning to Painted Sky’s art center in Canyon City after holding summer classes at Humbolt Elementary.
The move will cut enrollment in Painted Sky’s summer youth program from just over 100 to just under 40. A grant obtained by the art center in June allowed for free summer art classes to be provided to area youth. The large number of students enrolled made a move from the art center in Canyon City to Humbolt Elementary necessary.
Painted Sky board President Alicia Griffin said enrollment was high, but fewer kids on average attended daily classes than were enrolled.
“Our registration was at 107,” she said. “It was phenomenal. The actual, regular day-to-day (number) — because certain kids would come specific days and not others — was 50 kids a day between them coming and going.”
Space limitations at the building in Canyon City meant enrollment in the summer art program had to be reduced.
“We raised our numbers to 37 in the hopes that we won’t get more than 30 a day,” Griffin said. “We really tried to focus on those that were using and utilizing the art center as their primary care source for their children.”
Griffin said Painted Sky will continue to offer an arts program for area youth following the start of school, but that program will be tuition-based like the program was to start the summer.
“We will do Monday through Thursday after school and all day Friday,” Griffin added. A part-time option for classes on Fridays only will also be offered.
Enrollment in the after-school art program will be capped at 30.
“Our rooms are smaller and a little bit more divided, so it’s harder to accommodate larger groups of kids,” Griffin said. She added that the center will open enrollment for an additional 10 kids on Fridays during the school year.
Griffin commended the staff and volunteers who worked with kids over the summer and helped the classes run smoothly.
“We have quite a few volunteer tween girls that aren’t quite old enough to actually work, so between 12 and 14 that have been wonderful helpers and have been really great with the little kids and great mentors and helpers,” she said.
The center also has paid teen and adult employees who have helped with the students in the program over the summer.
“They have worked very hard, and the children adore them. They have been amazing,” Griffin added.
Griffin also mentioned Ryan McKnab’s efforts over the summer and shined a light on his efforts to teach students the game of chess.
“He has really connected with a few kids who have really struggled sitting in the seat and doing the crafts and staying focused for a long time,” Griffin said. “Ryan has taught quite a few of those kids how to play chess and channel their energy in a positive way. A lot of parents have seen that and are incredibly grateful for his efforts there.”
The hope is for Painted Sky to do a similar type of a summer arts program for kids next year and into the future. “Last year we did a pretty closed situation, a grant-funded free day camp, but (classes) were fewer and far between,” Griffin said. “This year just kind of felt like a growth from last year, and I hope next year will be even bigger and better.”
Part of the long-term plan for Painted Sky is to purchase a building that would allow it to accommodate more of the community’s needs.
