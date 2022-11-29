JOHN DAY — Painted Sky Center for the Arts is moving to a new base of operations earlier than expected to make way for the Squeeze-In Restaurant’s new location in a real estate version of musical chairs.
The arts center’s current headquarters next to the state employment office in Canyon City is set to be vacated in favor of a new space at 116 NW Bridge Street in John Day. Painted Sky has already vacated its ceramics and leatherworking studio at 295 S. Canyon City St., which once housed a Chinese restaurant, so the Squeeze-In can set up shop there.
The new site in John Day, a former middle school, is where Painted Sky had planned to eventually wind up after receiving grant funding that would allow the art center to purchase the building.
But the need for the Squeeze-In to have a place to land after its lease at 423 W. Main St. in John Day expired at the end of October pushed up the timetable for the nonprofit’s move, according to Painted Sky’s Alicia Griffin.
“We contacted Shawn (Duncan) from the Squeeze-In and let her know what our future plans were. And we didn’t want her to really give up on her restaurant or that option. We thought that might be a really good place for her out in Canyon City,” Griffin said.
“And so we did explain this as this is a future thing, that it’s not something that we can do right away or have arranged to do right away, but you know we just didn’t want her to give up and that we would try to help make that work for her,” Griffin added. “I don’t know if it was a miscommunication or misunderstanding or what, but she decided that she needed to be in there a lot sooner than we were quite ready to be out.”
This dynamic prompted Painted Sky to ask the Madden family, which owns the building they plan to purchase, if they could rent the facility until the purchase takes place. “Luckily, the Maddens were very gracious and very accommodating, and have really, really helped make things work for us to move sooner,” Griffin said.
The Maddens have moved their real estate office to a new location at 237 S. Canyon Blvd. in John Day in order to make room for the rushed relocation by Painted Sky.
Griffin added that the arts center is not fully operational at this time but is trying to be a good community partner, even if it feels like it has been pushed out of its old location.
There is excitement about the new location, however. Griffin said the new site will allow the center to expand current programs and support new ones in addition to having the ability to serve a population it wasn’t able to accommodate at the Canyon City site.
“That is definitely such an added bonus — the location is fantastic,” she said. “It’s super-convenient; it’s right where everything is. I feel like we’ll be able to meet the needs of other demographics that we couldn’t quite reach out in Canyon City just due to transportation issues and that kind of thing.”
Some of the space in the Bridge Street building is currently occupied by renters, including the Grant County office of the Oregon State University Extension Service. Griffin said the arts center would honor any rental agreements with parties occupying the building once the purchase is finalized.
“At that point, we would be landlords as well,” she said. “So, you know, that does create income, which is great. And we would honor all of those leases.”
As some of those leases expire over time, Griffin added, Painted Sky would expand to fill the space.
In the short term, Painted Sky will continue to offer some programs at the 118 Washington St. location in Canyon City. Youth who attend Painted Sky’s after-school programs will begin those activities at the new location after Christmas break. Students who currently ride the bus from Humbolt Elementary to Painted Sky will need to take the orange bus after Christmas break in order to be dropped off at the arts center’s new location.
Griffin wanted to make sure that the public is aware that ceramics, leatherworking and painting classes are all operating at the new facility. Youth programs will follow after the first of the year.
Painted Sky Center for the Arts will assume ownership of the entire building at 116 NW Bridge St. after the sale goes through. Painted Sky is looking at a June timeline for grant funds to be awarded so it can finalize the purchase.
Duncan, meanwhile, said she is eyeing a reopening of the Squeeze-In at the Canyon City location just before Christmas if things fall into place and the contractors can complete their work in time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.