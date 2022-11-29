Painted Sky new location

The front door to the new home of Painted Sky Center for the Arts at 116 NW Bridge St. in John Day is seen on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — Painted Sky Center for the Arts is moving to a new base of operations earlier than expected to make way for the Squeeze-In Restaurant’s new location in a real estate version of musical chairs.

The arts center’s current headquarters next to the state employment office in Canyon City is set to be vacated in favor of a new space at 116 NW Bridge Street in John Day. Painted Sky has already vacated its ceramics and leatherworking studio at 295 S. Canyon City St., which once housed a Chinese restaurant, so the Squeeze-In can set up shop there.

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

