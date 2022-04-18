CANYON CITY — The Painted Sky Center for the Arts in Canyon City is conducing a survey to find out what the community wants and needs the center to provide.
The survey will first be on Facebook but will later transition to a printed anonymous survey. The creator of the survey, Skirma Janavice, says the survey’s purpose is to see how the center can improve.
“The results are for me to see what classes they enjoy or lack, if the time of the classes is OK for them — I just really want to know what our community wants and how we can improve,” Janavice said. “We won’t be using the results for anything else.”
The results of the survey will lead to adjustments and new offerings by the center if the community wants them, according to Janavice. “If we see the people would like more music classes, of course we’ll look for more music teachers to fill that need.”
Prior requests for new classes have already resulted in changes at the art center. “We started pottery classes a couple of months ago, and they are going very well,” Janavice said. “The people that asked for pottery classes got it, and we’re happy with that.”
Painted Sky, located at 118 S. Washington St., has plans for an active summer. “We are going to to be doing quite a few events during the summertime, so if people want to come and learn more about us, we’re going to have brochures ready,” Janavice said. She aded that the art center is going to have a printed version of the survey available at those events, stressing that the survey will be totally anonymous.
Janavice encourages people to follow the Painted Sky Center for the Arts on Facebook because that is where the majority of information about classes and events can be found.
The center also has a catalog that comes out every four months. The art center’s summer catalog will be out on June 1 and can be found at the Earthly Home Natural Market, 401 W. Main St. in John Day.
