JOHN DAY — Sam Palmer brought his campaign for the U.S. Senate full circle last week when he spoke at a meeting of the Grant County Republican Central Committee at the Outpost Pizza Pub and Grill in John Day on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
“I’ve been speaking all over the state, from Malheur County to Coos County, and this is the one that hits home — because it is home,” he said.
About 30 people attended the meeting, which was open to the public.
Palmer, a registered nurse and Grant County commissioner, is seeking the GOP nomination to challenge for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Ron Wyden.
He is one of seven candidates running in the May 17 Republican primary and the third to make a campaign appearance in John Day. Darin Harbick and Ibra Taher spoke at a Jan. 27 meeting of the Grant County GOP.
“I’m tired of seeing what’s going on in our state and our nation,” Palmer said, adding he would uphold the conservative and Christian values that rural Oregonians hold dear.
Palmer touched on a variety of issues in a short stump speech, including:
• Wildfires: “I think mismanagement, misuse and negligence, rather than climate change, have to do with the fires we’ve seen.”
• The River Democracy Act, sponsored by Wyden: “It will lock up 3 million acres. … This is one of the biggest land grabs that is happening in the state in my lifetime, and probably anyone’s lifetime.”
• Illegal immigration: “We have to ask why we’re not securing our border. It’s what keeps us sovereign and free,” he said, adding that his wife, an immigrant, had achieved citizenship several years ago. “Immigration can be done legally, folks.”
• Election integrity: Palmer said he would introduce legislation to tighten up voting requirements and eliminate voting by mail in national elections. “Federal elections will be done in person, with proper ID and no mail-in ballots.” (He later clarified that U.S. military personnel serving overseas and some others would still be able to vote by mail.)
Palmer also fielded a wide variety of questions from the audience.
Asked what made him different from the other GOP contenders, Palmer made a veiled reference to Albany’s Jo Rae Perkins, who lost to U.S. Sen. Jeff Markley in the 2020 general election, and talked about some of his accomplishments since being elected as a county commissioner.
“I have a history of winning,” he said. “I have a history of working with Republicans and Democrats alike to get things done.”
Asked about the danger to the U.S. posed by tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Palmer turned the discussion to communism (although Russia has not been a communist country since 1989) and illegal immigration.
“My fear is there’s going to be an attack on our own soil and it’s going to come through our southern border,” he said.
Asked if he supports term limits, he said he did but that he has to be careful about saying that because it could keep him from being given committee assignments if he’s elected to the Senate.
“When you take someone like Ron Wyden,” he added, “who’s been in office 40 years … It’s just time to retire Ron Wyden. It’s time.”
Palmer railed against the “anarchy” in Portland, “lawlessness” in the Willamette Valley, illegal marijuana grows in Southern Oregon and other problems happening around the state, and leveled complaints against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state Senate President Peter Courtney. That prompted a question from one audience member about why he wasn’t running for governor.
“Because I can’t count that high,” Palmer quipped, a reference to the fact that 31 people have filed for that office.
Then he brought the focus back to his bid to take Wyden’s U.S. Senate seat: “This is the one that’s open and needs change.”
