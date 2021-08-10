Parents railed against Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to mandate masks for students in kindergarten through 12th grades during Grant School District’s Aug. 3 school board meeting.
Grant School Superintendent Bret Uptmor said the governor’s directive went into effect on Aug. 2 and would be subject to enforcement on Aug. 12.
John Day dentist Dr. James Klusmier read a statement urging the board to resist the mandate.
“Over 100 years of our virology informs us that this virus is going to do what it is going to do,” he said. “A mask is not going to stand in its way.”
Klusmier said he wears a mask every day at his dental practice and emphasized that he is not “anti-mask.”
He said vaccines, natural immunity, handwashing and staying home when sick stem the spread of the virus.
Uptmor said the district faces potential consequences for failing to comply with the new state mandate, including Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration fines, civil penalties, personal liability and teachers putting their licenses at risk.
He told the audience that the rule comes from the Oregon Health Authority, not the state’s education department.
One of the parents in the audience asked when the board would decide on mask mandates. The person said a group of parents would pull their kids out of school if masks would be required in the fall.
Haley Walker, school board chair, said the board would not be making any decisions at the meeting.
Walker said the purpose of the meeting was to get feedback from the community on the district’s plan and submit it to the Oregon Department of Education. She said she believed the deadline was Aug. 19.
Masks, she said, were the “obvious” topic of conversation for most, if not all, in attendance. However, she told the audience, masks are one piece of an extensive plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
“Our administration is of the belief that we have several parameters in place to protect our students from the spread of communicable diseases,” Walker said.
At the meeting, Uptmor said he would continue to push for local control over health and safety policies in the district.
“I continue again to try to find that pathway so that we can have our own local control,” he said. “And I will not stop.”
One of the parents in the audience said he appreciated Uptmor’s efforts, but, in his opinion, the state is unlikely to relinquish its control.
“I appreciate you are advocating,” the parent said. “But that doesn’t take a mask off of my kid’s face.”
The parent told the board the district would need to take the control back instead.
Jessa Bigsby, a first-year teacher in the district and a parent, asked the board what they would do to protect teachers who could be liable for students that may not comply with the mask rule.
Bigsby said she did not want to require her students to wear masks, nor did she want to wear one as well.
She said that superintendents in Prineville that she had been in contact with had told her they would not comply with the state’s mandate. She urged the board not to comply.
“We have to say no,” she said. “We have to give parents the right to choose. If we stand for nothing, we fall for everything.”
Uptmor said the teachers, school staff and administrators are all “in the same boat” when being held liable for not enforcing the mask rule.
According to Uptmor, the entire district, including himself, other administrators and teachers, are responsible for enforcing the mandate.
He said OSHA would conduct an investigation and show in its final ruling that the mandate was not being enforced.
“It doesn’t start in one spot, or with one person or one with a teacher,” he said.
Uptmor told the audience that he encourages them to continue to lobby their local representatives for local control.
Grant County’s two state legislators, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, sent an Aug. 3 letter to Gov. Kate Brown. In it, the lawmakers ask the governor to provide, immediately and to the public, “scientific data specific to Oregon necessitating the statewide, schools-wide, grade-wide mask mandate.”
Findley and Owens also called for a series of public, in-person town halls and listening sessions to talk about the rules and their “very serious implications.”
“We all agree our students cannot suffer another year without in-person instruction,” the legislators write. “We also agree the health and safety of Oregonians must be a top priority. We now need to agree that building public trust through transparency and providing information before regulation will be key to slowing and eventually stopping the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.”
Prairie City School District Superintendent Casey Hallgarth did not respond to a request for comment.
