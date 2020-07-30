Fire crews are responding to multiple reports of smoke and fire following passing thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and overnight.
Approximately 30 new incidents have been reported to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center and John Day Interagency Dispatch Center, according to a press release. Of these reported incidents, several have been discovered and are being actively suppressed at less than a quarter of an acre in size, including the Tamarack Swamp Fire 7.7 miles north of Mt. Vernon.
The Day Basin Fire, reported Tuesday about 7 miles southwest of Dayville, was lined by bulldozers at 41 acres Wednesday evening with hand crews working to secure the lines.
The Weasel Springs Fire, reported Wednesday afternoon 11.4 miles southeast of Dayville, was contained Thursday morning at half an acre.
The Sulpher Gulch Fire reported Wednesday afternoon 11.4 miles southwest of Ukiah, was contained Thursday morning at 2.2 acres.
The Matlock Fire, reported Tuesday on the Matlock Hill area 13 miles northwest of Ukiah, was last reported at 150 acres. Resources responded Tuesday.
Additional fires are likely to be detected throughout the day as temperatures warm and fire activity increases. Aerial reconnaissance and fire lookouts are assisting with detection efforts. More thunderstorms are expected in northeast Oregon and southeast Washington tonight.
Fire officials want to remind everyone that the current fire danger rating remains at high and public use restrictions involving campfires and chainsaw use are in effect. Regulated closures are in effect on state and private lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry in northeast and central Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.