JOHN DAY — Contractors last week completed a small but significant piece of the emerging John Day trail network.
A paving crew from Tidewater Contractors, working for general contractor Iron Triangle, put down a layer of asphalt on a short segment of trail from Hill Family Park to the Seventh Street Complex by way of the new pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the John Day River.
The paved trail segment provides off-street access from the south side of the river to the Seventh Street Complex, which has a paved walking path of its own. The 23-acre property houses baseball and softball fields, pickleball, tennis and basketball courts, a fishing pond, children’s play area, a skatepark and a bike park. It is also the site of a proposed new swimming pool.
While that connection is already providing benefits to local residents, the short ribbon of asphalt can also be seen as a key link in the city’s plan for a future trail system.
Parts of that system are already beginning to take shape.
From the bridge, an unpaved trail heads west along the north bank of the river. So far, the trail has been roughed out for only a short distance, but plans call for it to be graded and rocked as far as Patterson Bridge Road by June 30. It will also connect with the existing trail network at Davis Creek Park, giving the Charolais Heights neighborhood a link to the riverfront trail.
A good deal of work remains to be done at Hill Family Park, but the parking lot has been paved, restrooms are under construction and a fresh crop of grass is growing. Eventually, a footpath will circle the park, and the city is negotiating with property owners to try and secure right of way for a trail that would run south along Canyon Creek to the Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site, where the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is planning a major package of improvements that will include a new interpretive center.
“Once that’s finished, we will have just over 5 miles of in-city trails,” said John Day City Manager Nick Green, adding that the trails will form a kind of “connective tissue” between downtown and the riverfront.
“That entire reach of the John Day was not accessible to the public for about 100 years, and now it’s theirs, literally theirs – it’s in the public trust again,” Green added. “We gave them back their river. I feel pretty god about that.”
Over the winter, the city will work on creating trail markers and informational signs about the history of the area to make using the trail system more enjoyable.
City Councilor Elliot Sky is a supporter of expanding the trail system.
“I really like the idea of living in a city that has good walkability and bikability,” he said. “That just really adds, I think, to the livability of a city.”
But in order to reap the full benefits of the trail network, people need to be able to get to it easily, Sky added. To make that happen, he said, the city needs to create access points that people can drive to and park their cars.
Among other things, he’d like to see Seventh Street extended to the west side of town to improve accessibility, as well as the addition of at least one more pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the river so the trail system could expand still further.
“It depends on the outcome of (grant applications) for a portion of that,” Sky said.
“My vision for a trail system would be one that can really weave through the city and provide connections to as many sections of the city as possible.”
