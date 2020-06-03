Roughly 40 people plan to protest peacefully in John Day Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Co-organizer Ashley Stevick said the purpose of the group, "John Day is with you! BLACK LIVES MATTER" is to come together in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and peacefully protest.
Stevick, who organized the rally with Lindsay Sain Rausch, said the march will begin from Bridge Street, then go past Chester's and come down Highway 26 and possibly down Highway 395 as well.
John Day Police Chief Mike Durr said the organizers reached out to his office and that the rally will have a "police presence."
"These people aren't angry," Durr said. "They just want to show the support that you know, Black Lives Matter."
Durr said his office has coordinated with other agencies, but he does not anticipate any of them being involved at this point.
"They would be available if something were to happen."
Stevick said those interested in participating could find the group on Facebook or show up Friday to 410 NW Bridge Street on Friday.
