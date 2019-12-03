Grant County Transportation District is accepting applications to fill one open position on its board of directors. The appointee will serve the remainder of the vacant term, which expires June 30, 2021.
Applicants for the vacant position must be registered voters who reside within the district’s boundaries.
Interested candidates can request an information packet, which includes information about the district, position and application and selection process, from the district office by contacting Angie Jones at 541-575-2370 or by email at peoplemover@outlook.com.
The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
For more information, contact Jones at 541-575-2370.
