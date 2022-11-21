JOHN DAY — A recall effort against John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board member Lisa Weigum will be left for voters to decide after organizers collected just enough valid signatures to bring the motion to the ballot.
Recall organizers collected 295 signatures for the recall effort, just topping the 289 needed to qualify.
Charlene Morris filed the recall petition in early August and turned in signature sheets to the Grant County Clerk’s Office on Nov. 1 for verification.
County Clerk Brenda Percy has set the election for Dec. 13. Percy said ballots will go out in the mail on Nov. 23, and she expects the special election to cost between $2,000 and $3,000.
Morris claims that Weigum broke multiple state laws governing public meetings, election publications and budgeting.
Weigum’s supporters point out that she isn’t the parks and recreation district board chair and that no single individual has the authority to make decisions independent of the rest of the board.
Weigum declined to be interviewed for this story. However, in a “statement of justification” filed in response to the recall petition, she called the allegations against her “unfounded” and “deceptive.”
The recall effort comes on the heels of the contentious pool bond initiative that aimed to raise $4 million toward the construction of a community pool at the Seventh Street Complex to replace the 64-year-old Gleason Pool, which was torn down to make way for an expanded Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site.
The bond measure failed in the May election after ending in an 802-802 tie. Supporters put the initiative back onto the Nov. 8 ballot but it went down in defeat once again, this time by a count of 1,108 votes against to 1,030 in favor.
In March, Morris and Shaun Robertson filed a petition raising objections to the bond measure’s ballot title, and late last year Morris’ husband, John, appealed a conditional use permit granted for the pool’s construction.
Why a recall?
Charlene Morris alleges that Weigum, in her role as a member of the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board, violated Oregon Revised Statutes 192.620-670 by communicating via email with fellow board members in drafting the language for the pool bond measure that appeared on the May ballot. The statutes cover Oregon meetings law pertaining to regular meetings, executive sessions, public notices, minutes, the form of the agenda and meetings conducted via telephone or other electronic means.
While Oregon law allows for public bodies such as the parks and rec board to meet and deliberate electronically, it also requires that the public be able to monitor that electronic communication as it’s happening.
Jack Orchard, a Portland attorney who specializes in public records and public meetings law, told the Blue Mountain Eagle for an earlier story that any discussion of the language for the pool bond should have been held in a public meeting that followed all the standard procedures the law requires.
“The discussion of the bond measure in any form was a public meeting matter,” he said. “It needed to be agendaed, discussed at an open session with minutes kept. Notice of the meeting was required in the normal course and means.”
Orchard added that this is especially true if a quorum of board members was involved in the email communications that occurred in drafting the ballot measure’s language.
Also alleged are violations of ORS 192.314-335, which cover access to public records and the timely dissemination of public records.
Morris also claims that Weigum prepared an additional notice of ballot title that was published in the Blue Mountain Eagle in violation of ORS 260.532 and 260.537. Morris said Weigum called herself the “elections authority” and that these actions were taken to mislead voters and cause confusion.
In addition, Morris accused Weigum of violating ORS 294.414, which covers the appointment of a budget committee, pointing to Weigum’s role as the JDCC Parks and Recreation District’s budget officer.
Morris said Weigum could have taken steps to avoid a recall.
“Lisa had two choices,” Morris said. “She could resign or make a statement, which I have not seen.”
Morris said she understands Weigum isn’t the chair of the parks and recreation board but said Weigum is the board member she had the most communication with when the effort to put the pool bond on the ballot started. “I knew trying to recall all five of (the board members) would not be successful,” Morris added.
Morris also alleges that Weigum told her that “we have to do better,” referring to the parks and recreation board’s efforts to provide transparency to the public, but failed to follow through with any meaningful actions.
Weigum, in her statement of justification in response to Morris’ petition, characterized the recall effort as a personal vendetta.
“It is unfortunate that the petitioner is insulting the democratic process by wasting your tax dollars on purposely misinforming the public, spreading blatant lies, and worst of all, continuing to create polarization in our community all because (she) just doesn’t like me,” Weigum wrote.
Board chair backs Weigum
Zach Williams, who chairs the parks and recreation district board, said Weigum was being unfairly singled out by the recall effort.
“It’s not like any of the things Lisa is being accused of, for one, are Lisa’s fault alone. They’re all of our responsibility,” he said.
“And two, I think everyone would find if they get on a board that you make these mistakes at times,” he said.
Williams added that the board’s actions had been subjected to heightened scrutiny because of the controversy surrounding the proposal to build a new community swimming pool.
“In 15 years, until the pool bond, not one person from the public had ever shown up to a parks and rec board meeting, not one,” he said. “Nobody cared because we were doing good things, and that’s all we’ve ever done.”
Williams pushed back against the claim that Weigum had tried to deceive voters.
“The additional notice of ballot title to the Blue Mountain Eagle was a mistake. It was clearly not done to unfairly mislead voters — it was what she thought she was supposed to do,” Williams added.
He also pushed back against the budget complaint.
“(Morris) claims (Weigum) broke finance law by not appointing budget committee members correctly, which is not true,” he said.
“When I first started, you begged and pleaded for people to show up so you can have a budget committee meeting. This isn’t a sought-after position that people are lining up to come get. … That’s the extent to which (Morris) is claiming Lisa broke budget law,” Williams said.
Williams said the recall effort against Weigum fits within the political dynamic that has been apparent both locally and nationally in recent years.
“Attack, attack, attack. The feeling is that you’re trying to stack these boards to their favor somehow, but I don’t know what that outcome is supposed to be,” he said.
Weigum’s supporters, including Williams, are adamant that recalling her from the Parks and Rec board would be a loss for the community as a whole. “Lisa is a great parks and rec board member,” Williams said. “She’s very community-minded. She cares about kids and programs and Seventh Street.”
If people aren’t happy with Weigum’s actions on the board, Williams suggested, there is a better way to handle the situation.
“There is a time and a place to change board members, and they’re called elections,” he said. “Somebody should run against her. Someone should run against us if they don’t like what we’re doing.”
Williams added, “That’s the way the process is supposed to work. Recalls — there is a time and a place, but this isn’t it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.