JOHN DAY — If he’s elected governor, Bud Pierce says, he’ll spend part of every year living east of the Cascades.
The 65-year-old Salem physician made that promise in front of 18 people who turned out to hear him speak at the Grant County Regional Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Pierce flew in for the occasion in a private plane on loan from a campaign supporter, swooping in to John Day for a two-hour visit between stops in Ontario and Baker City.
“I think the governor of Oregon can best represent the people if he spends significant time with the people,” Pierce said.
He also vowed to have three representatives from the east side of the state working in the governor’s office as close advisers and said he would seek federal waivers to make it easier for loggers, miners, farmers and ranchers to operate.
“That’s what I can promise you as governor,” he said.
Pierce is one of the more prominent names in a crowded field of 15 announced candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor in this year’s primary election. He was the GOP nominee in the 2016 race, when he polled 44% of the vote to 51% for Democrat Kate Brown.
During his John Day stopover, Pierce outlined the four main points of his campaign:
• Public safety: Police have to have the authority to do their jobs while also being accountable and transparent. Pierce promised to support law enforcement. “The basic promise is no matter where you are, you’re going to be safe and your property is going to be safe,” he said.
• Homelessness: Pierce promised to “get rid of homelessness once and for all” by creating a system of shelters that would address addiction and mental health issues while preparing people for employment. “The goal is everybody has a job or something to do,” he said.
• Education: Oregon should have a standardized curriculum, a non-political oversight board, a variety of learning structures and career path options, and a system where state education funding follows the student.
• Economy: Pierce supports lowering taxes and fees for businesses and reducing burdensome regulations.
Pierce made a number of other points in response to questions from the audience.
State agencies “need to be reformed dramatically,” he said, and given leaders “with a practical bent” who will work to help rather than hinder Oregonians.
On immigration, “we should make it as easy as possible to go across the border and still maintain border security,” he said. “We probably need to have a lot more legal immigration (of workers with certain skill sets) to maintain our economy.”
Pierce said Oregon needs strong public assistance programs, but he wants to raise the standard of living so people have less need of them.
“You want to create a society where work is much higher-valued than non-work,” he said. “I’m for an adequate floor so people don’t suffer, but it needs to be a floor, not a lifestyle.”
Asked about his views on abortion, Pierce said his faith tells him that “God has a plan for that soul,” but he stopped short of advocating a ban. Instead, he said he favors providing support for pregnant women, families and children.
In response to a question about teaching “LGB-whatever” in the classroom, Pierce said education should focus on academics and steer clear of teaching students about non-traditional forms of sexuality.
“We don’t have time for that,” he said. “It just doesn’t belong.”
Pierce answered a question about the campaign to move some Oregon counties to Idaho by saying, “I want to build an Oregon where Idahoans want to move to Oregon.”
On taxes, Pierce said he would work to "broaden the base and lower the rate," possibly in part by collecting property taxes from nonprofits.
"It's about making sure that everybody who should pay pays."
