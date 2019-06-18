In 2015, the Pine Creek Horse Camp was devastated by the Canyon Creek Complex fire, leaving only the toilet.
Last year, Malheur National Forest recreation crews with support from the Oregon Equestrian Trails group were able to rebuild two of the five original campsites, repair two of the corrals and hang a new sign for the Pine Creek Trailhead. The Oregon Equestrian Trails group has also provided assistance with other projects on the forest including new horse corrals installed last year at the Big Creek Trailhead.
The horse camp is located near the Pine Creek Trailhead, which leads into the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness. Many of the trails in the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness were greatly affected by the Canyon Creek fire, and recreation crews continue to work to get them opened up and remove hazards. Be prepared for downed trees, stump holes or other hazards while hiking in areas effected by fire.
For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or call 541-575-3000.
