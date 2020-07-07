Dollar General moved one step closer to beginning construction with the approval of their application from the John Day Planning Commission.
The planning commission reviewed the staff report, held a public hearing, asked questions and voted to give their recommendation to approve the application June 30.
The Zaremba group, on behalf of Dollar General, submitted the application to construct a 9,100-square foot store in front of Napa Auto Parts, across the highway, in between Timbers Bistro and the John Day Trailer Park, at 700 W. Main St.
The Type III site design review application states that the project will include one freestanding sign, parking and landscaping improvements with 36 parking spaces, including two ADA spaces, and a 36-foot-wide driveway with a new access approach to U.S. Highway 26.
Mary Ann Wervy, the senior vice president of retail development at Zaremba, said Zaremba is the preferred developer for Dollar General and has received approval from Dollar General to move forward with the store in John Day.
“We’re doing our due diligence now with respect to soils and environmental,” Wervy said. “You’ll probably see somebody on the site ... doing some testing for us, and we’re here to seek approval and move into full construction drawing after we receive your approval.”
Neale Ledgerwood from the planning commission asked what was going to be done on the entrance into the parking lot. City Manager Nick Green said what has been proposed is to deconstruct or decommission the entrance that is the closest to Timbers on the west end and relocate that so it’s essentially across from the road that goes to JD Rents and Power Equipment.
The approach on the parcel between the John Day Trailer Park and the Dollar General will also move closer to the Dollar General by 10-15 feet.
Tim Unterwegner from the planning commission asked if they planned to fill in the ground to bring the site above the floodplain. Eric Ferguson, the Dollar General engineer, said they currently designed to have the finished floor 1.2 feet above the floodplain.
The commission voted to approve the site design review on the condition that Zaremba submit the landscaping plans, the outdoor lighting specifications, the floodplain development permit and Oregon Department of Transportation’s approval for the traffic impact analysis.
Zaremba plans to submit these items with their final plans, which will be subject to review by planning staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.