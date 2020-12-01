The Hill Family Park project in John Day is moving forward.
The city planning commission approved the design for a park that will provide the public with easier access to the John Day River Nov. 18.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the city plans to use the Hill Family Park as a riverfront park.
“We do not have anywhere in the city where the public can access the John Day River,” Green said.
He said the only location to access the river is near the Grant County Fairgrounds, but it is not developed or designed for access by a large group of people.
The Type III site design review application states the park plans include picnic and recreation areas, trails, a pedestrian bridge, a public restroom and a parking area with ADA parking spaces.
The parking area, restrooms and picnic area are on the left side of the new cul-de-sac at the northern end of Northwest Canton Street, heading toward the John Day River.
Green said there will two parking locations with one on the south side of the river near the cul-de-sac and at the north side of the river near Bridge Street.
A trail system will be running between the Hill Family Park and the Seventh Street Complex. The majority of the development is on property owned by the city with the exception of an adjustment that would need to take place to connect the trails.
Green said the horizontal improvements, which include utilities and groundwork, are funded and construction-ready once the planning commission approves the site plans, but the next step is to order the bike pedestrian bridge to be placed across the John Day River.
The city’s future plan is to work with a community group to determine what amenities to include.
“At this stage we’re trying to make sure we have adequate access to the site and facilities,” Green said.
Planning Commission member Liz Aleman asked if motorized access is anticipated for the trail. Green said the intent is to not make it open for ATVs and vehicles other than lawn mowers and maintenance vehicles.
The John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District has been a part of the planning process, but maintenance will be done by the city staff at the start.
The Planning Commission also approved a site design application for the development of 12 one-acre parcels located between the U.S. Forest Service office building and Valley View Assisted Living.
The parcels are from a purchase the city approved in the summer, which included 14 acres near the Innovation Gateway site and the right of way from Iron Triangle.
The city conducted environmental remediation, site characterization and abatement to open it up for future commercial and industrial development, according to Green.
The yellow shop building on site remained while the other two buildings were demolished to make room for the right-of-way between Patterson Bridge Road and the future Valley View Drive.
Once the city receives the approval needed to move forward, the city will proceed with development, and each lot will be on the market for sale at fair market value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.