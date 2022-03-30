A brief history of Kam Wah Chung

Loosely translated from the Chinese, Kam Wah Chung means “golden flower of prosperity," and it was a center of prosperity for many years.

The stone building that stands today near Gleason Park in John Day was constructed as a trading post and stagecoach stop between 1864 and 1865. Chinese immigrants founded Kam Wah Chung & Co. in 1871. Both the building and company name were purchased by Lung On, Ing "Doc" Hay and a third business partner, Ye Nem, from another Chinese businessman named Shee Pon in 1871. The building served a large and vibrant Chinese community in Grant County, numbering up to 2,000 at its height.

Hay and On ran a general store, apothecary and boardinghouse for migratory workers in the building.

The general store was in operation until the death of Lung On in December of 1940. Doc Hay continued to operate the apothecary until 1948, when an injury forced him to move to a nursing home in Portland. Hay died four years later, in 1952, having never returned to the apothecary.

The building was sealed from the time Hay left in 1942 until it was turned over to the John Day Historical Society in 1968, saving the structure from being torn down. The building was turned into a museum, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. In 2005 the museum was designated a National Historic Landmark.