Police found the body of a 30-year-old Vale woman, who died from a gunshot wound, while investigating the nonfatal shooting of a man Monday in Baker City. A Vale man is the suspect in both shootings.
Angela Michelle Parrish was the victim of the fatal shooting, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. Police found her body in a building near the BLM’s Baker Resource Area compound at 3100 H St. The building is not part of the BLM property but is on an adjacent property that previously was the New Tribes Mission.
Police found Parrish’s body while investigating the shooting of Nathaniel Leeland Brown, 37, who was shot in the hand.
Shawn Quentin Greenwood, 48, of Vale was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with two counts of second-degree assault in the shooting of Brown, who was treated at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. Greenwood is also a suspect in Parrish’s death, Baker County District Attorney Greg M. Baxter said.
According to the sheriff’s office, additional charges against Greenwood are possible following a review of the case by the Baker County Grand Jury.
Greenwood, who was arrested by Malheur County sheriff’s deputies about 3:34 p.m. in the Mormon Basin area of northern Malheur County, south of Durkee, is in the Baker County Jail.
An affidavit signed by Baxter states that Brown “told police investigating the shooting that “there was also a female in one of the buildings” near the BLM office. The affidavit reads: “Law enforcement entered into the outbuilding to search for the female. While inside they saw several spent cartridges. They then saw the deceased.”
