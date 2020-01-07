The shoe tree on Highway 26 near Mitchell burned Dec. 30. Christy Rheu said she was traveling from Bend to John Day and ended up following a fire truck to the burning shoe tree that was dropping melting shoes into the sagebrush and starting a wildfire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.