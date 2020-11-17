Two wall designs for the Fourth Avenue repair project were presented to the John Day City Council with a considerable difference in the price for the designs.
Canyon Creek has slowly eroded the hillside above it, which holds a part of Fourth Avenue, and the erosion manifested after the flooding of 2019, according to a geotechnical analysis presented by John Day City Manager Nick Green.
“They’re concerned that the entire hillside is moving and not just the portion that’s immediately in Canyon Creek,” Green said.
GHD Engineering proposed two different designs for a wall to address this issue.
GHD recommended the soldier pile wall design, which is estimated to cost $1.3 million, or the mechanically stabilized embankment design, which is estimated to cost $872,123.
Green said both designs will have a reinforced soil embankment, which looks similar to what Oregon Department of Transportation did upstream on Canyon Creek in Canyon City.
“These are boulders and reinforced rock that begins inside the creek bed and comes up at an angle to give a reinforced slope,” Green said.
The soldier pile wall design would drive steel into the ground until it reaches bedrock to where the soldier piles are stable and a concrete slab could be placed on top. A portion of the road base would have to be cut back.
The MSE design is less expensive, but would require more excavation below the depth of Canyon Creek and require less special materials. This design would take out the slope of the hill and then backfill with retained soil and compaction as the ground is reworked to the height of the road according to Green.
While the MSE design is cheaper, the concern is that if the upper slope continues to move, it will slowly move the reworked soil as well.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is covering 75% of the cost and will weigh in on the options. John Day would have to cover the 25% match of the construction cost.
The council hopes Grant County will be able to cover some of the cost of the match since it is the main road used to access the Grant County Regional Airport and the industrial park.
“We definitely need to have a follow-up meeting with the county to have engineers walk us through the pros and cons,” Green said.
Councilor Dave Holland said, if the county wasn’t willing to provide cash, the city could see if the county could provide the machinery necessary to complete the project to cut down on costs.
FEMA will review the designs and cost estimates and then the city plans to meet with county officials to review the project.
Log In
