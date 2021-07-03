County officials are canceling Prairie City's Fourth of July Fireworks show as firefighters respond to a fire burning at approximately 100 acres between Dixie and Bear Creeks two miles north of Prairie City.
The Oregon Department of Forestry announced Friday that the dozers are working their way into the fire and four large air tankers and four helicopters. The fire, which ODFW reports is visible from Highway 26, was reported around 2 p.m., according to Krystal Quiroz at ODFW's John Day office.
Christie Shaw, public information officer with ODF, said no structures are threatened by the fire. She said winds are pushing the fire away from Prairie City.
She the Grant County Sheriff's Office and ODF are monitoring changes to fire conditions.
