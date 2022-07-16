PRAIRIE CITY — Eight months after opening its first internet cafe in Seneca to provide free internet access for the community, the Grant County CyberMill is in the final stretch of securing funding for a second location in Prairie City.
Seneca CyberMill, which opened in mid-November, is sitting at a total membership of 170 people.
Located at 300 Barnes Ave., the facility offers free and reliable broadband internet access, plus three desktop computers and access to a scanner, printer, and fax machine. Additionally, the CyberMill has a conference room with videoconferencing capabilities that can be booked for uses such as job interviews, training sessions, or virtual doctor’s appointments.
Those who create a free account receive a code for the digital keypad for the front door and can access the building anytime between 5 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.
With an offer from the Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge of Eastern Oregon to fund Prairie City's first year of operation, the Grant County CyberMill is roughly $30,000 away from reaching its funding goal for the new location, according to board member Didgette McCracken.
She said the $30,000 would cover minor construction, electrical work, furniture, and a copy machine.
Once the group receives the funding, she said the Prairie City location could be open in two months.
With $20,000 in hand to cover the cost of operating the internet cafe, McCracken said the new location would be "solvent and sustainable" in its first year. Each CyberMill costs upwards of $20,000 per year to operate, covering basic costs such as electricity, water and taxes. She said the Seneca location has funding heading into its second year.
McCracken said visits from the Seneca CyberMill's 170 members had been hovering around 280 a month, which, she said, works out to eight visits a day. However, McCracken said, the number soared to nearly 500 in June.
"I still can’t believe that," she said.
McCracken said she attributes the uptick to both visitors going through Seneca and wildland firefighters. She said Grayback Forestry has around 50 seasonal firefighters in the area.
Additionally, she said, the RV park and cabins nearby have seen a steady stream of visitors come through. Essentially, she said, winter is over in the area and the community, seasonal firefighters and travelers are using the CyberMill.
McCracken said she definitely knew that Grayback firefighters had been in to use the internet cafe
"If (the CyberMill) helps Grayback hire more people because it's an amenity or if it helps a visitor stay a little bit longer, besides helping our local folks, then all this is good," she said.
Who uses the CyberMill?
According to the data from the last month, the group that has used the CyberMill the most has been people in the 25- to 34-year-old age group, with just under 30 visits, while 18- to 24-year-olds dropped in a little over 25 times. Meanwhile, the report notes, both 35- to 44-year-olds and 55- to 64-year-olds popped in around 20 times, and 45- to 54-year-olds came in a little over 15 times.
The age group using the CyberMill the most, 25- to 34-year-olds, is the age demographic that Grant County lacks and is trying to attract as the county's population sees a decline.
Indeed, in the last census, over 30% of the county's population was 65 and over.
However, according to Prairie City Mayor Jim Hamsher, the CyberMill will be a great service for the senior population in the community. That, he said, was one of the reasons he got behind the project from the start. Prairie City allocated $10,000 of its COVID-19 relief funding to go toward the construction of the Prairie City location.
He said many in the outlying community do not have access to broadband internet or cannot afford the cost. That access, he said, will allow the elderly and veteran population to have telehealth appointments, among other things.
Similar to Seneca, McCracken said she thinks the community in Prairie City will see the CyberMill as more than a place to find a strong Wi-Fi connection or a place to print off a document.
"I think as people realize that the resource is there," she said, "they will find more uses for it and be able to utilize it."
