The implementation of a neighborhood watch program, receiving funds from the cell tower and completion of the sewer project play a part in the overall progress expected for Prairie City in 2020.
With the problem of theft and burglary in the county — 25 thefts and three burglaries in the past four months according to Grant County Undersheriff Zach Mobley — the Prairie City Council discussed fighting back.
The council approved $300 for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office tip and reward program and a neighborhood watch program. The sheriff’s office is gathering information and packets for a neighborhood watch program, which will be presented in a meeting at city hall, Hamsher said.
“We are hoping in the next few weeks we will be setting up a city hall meeting and have people interested in participating because I want it to be more like a citywide watch,” Hamsher said. “Before there is much of an additional rise in theft, I’d rather be proactive than reactive with this crime.”
Hamsher plans to drive around with the public works director looking for poorly lit areas. Hamsher also wants to promote the idea of community members installing security camera on their property.
“I want to send a clear message that we don’t tolerate that crime here,” Hamsher said
Cell tower provides new funds
U.S. Cellular installed a new cell tower in Prairie City. The city receives about $1,500 per month for the tower, which has improved the cell coverage in the area.
“The nice thing about this is that they only lease a 50-by-50-foot chunk of ground, and it’s nice to receive $1,500 dollars a month for a chunk of ground when 2 acres of that land was purchased for $10 in 1956,” Hamsher said. “This also won’t impact the mill parking lot.”
The city passed a resolution to have the $1,500 go into the water fund to help pay off the loan for the slow-sand filter system.
Sewer project completion
This year, Hamsher is looking forward to the completion of upgrades to Prairie City’s sewer collection system and treatment plant. The first part of the project used cameras in the sewer system to identify where sewer pipes had cracks. The cracks would let ground water into the system and created an influx of groundwater going to the lagoon, Hamsher said.
Hamsher added, with many pipes now replaced, the city has seen a reduction in the gallons of sewage going to their lagoons.
“Currently, with the stuff already done on the project, we are seeing approximately 20,000 gallons a day of less sewage, and that’s a big reduction,” said Hamsher. “That shows you that 20,000 gallons was not sewage, but ground water.”
The pumps have also been replaced with new variable-speed sewer pumps, which are turned on depending on the flow of sewage. This will reduce electrical usage by about 30% because the old pump was based on an on-or-off system, Hamsher said. Depending on how much the team can work in the winter, the project is expected to wrap up in summer of this year.
Water project progress
The Fainman Springs well project proved to be difficult, regarding permitting from the state and federal agencies, Hamsher said. The city had to conduct cultural studies and wetland surveys and get approval from the court of engineers and the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office.
Funding for the project is now in place, he said, and the city secured all permits needed for the project. Since the project for the well runs through two private properties, the city needs to make agreements with those landowners before continuing. One landowner accepted an agreement while negotiations continue with the other, according to Hamsher.
Once there is an agreement, the company working on the sewer project will also be starting the Fainman project and begin digging and installing pipes. Hamsher said, depending on the weather, the project is looking to be completed in the summer of this year.
With many projects expected to wrap up in 2020, Hamsher added that the city received a $100,000 grant to finalize the closure of the landfill in Prairie City. The city also received $90,000 in Secure Rural School funds, which will help fund a crack seal and chip seal road project with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
