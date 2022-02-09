SENIORS

HONOR ROLL

*Judd, Marcus

Wall, Hannah

Lopez, Gavin

HONORABLE MENTION

Keith, Masyn

Lawrence, Tianna

Locke, Zenteyvia

JUNIORS

HONOR ROLL

*Ashley, Kaitlynne

Koopman, Janie

Wright, Eli

Wilson, Betty A

McKay, Laken

HONORABLE MENTION

Teel, Cole

Titus, Caitlin

SOPHOMORES

HONOR ROLL

*Brown, Treyton

*Clark, Sarah

*Hayzlett, Jasmine

Howard, Cayden

Mauseth, Sara

Winegar, Jaycess

Teel, Brooke

Voigt, Wes

HONORABLE MENTION

Reagan, Cody

Propeck, Madisyn

Kimble, Brianna

FRESHMEN

HONOR ROLL

*Holliday, Clyde

*Horrell, Josie

*Jacobs, Reece

*Watterson, Savannah

Judd, Tamara

Sagaser, Kydalin

HONORABLE MENTION

Rockhill, Lilly

Workman, Syrus

McKay, Skylar

Voigt, Gracie

Workman, Hagen

EIGHTH GRADE

HONOR ROLL

Anderton, Alexis

Bryant, Mya

HONORABLE MENTION

DeHart, Kaitlyn

Anderton, Colby

Perez, Nicholas

Mills, Ashlee

Brown, Ava

Teel, Keira

SEVENTH GRADE

HONOR ROLL

*Field, Emma

*Holliday, Silvie

Bailey, Bristol

Rookstool, Zane

Workman, Chet

HONORABLE MENTION

Harper, Tatyn

Johns, Brenna

Howard, Colbie

Leighty, Jonathan

Girvin, Paytin

*4.0 GPA

Honor Roll: 4.0 to 3.50

Honorable Mention: 3.49 to 3.0

