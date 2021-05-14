Kindergarten registration for Prairie City School will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the baseball field on the south side of the school.
A child must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to join the kindergarten class for the 2021-2022 school year.
Parents should bring their child's immunization record and a copy of their birth certificate.
Registration packets will also be available in the school's office and can be mailed.
For more information, contact Becky Sharp at 541-820-3314 or sharpb@grantesd.k12.or.us.
