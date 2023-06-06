Ranching: A field like no other (copy)

Carolyn and Steve Mullin, grand marshals of the ’62 Days Parade, have lived and ranched in Grant County for 57 years.

 Tanni Wenger Photography Studio/Contributed Photo

CANYON CITY — Prairie City ranchers Steve and Carolyn Mullin have been named the grand marshals of this year’s ’62 Days Parade.

The 2023 edition of ’62 Days, the annual celebration marking the discovery of gold at Canyon City in 1862 and subsequent gold rush to Grant County, will be held June 16 and 17.

