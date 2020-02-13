Prairie City School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a possible bomb was found at the football field, which is away from the school buildings.
Superintendent Casey Hallgarth said Friday morning, however, after the bomb squad completed its investigation, they reported it was not a bomb but an electronic device that was discarded at the football field.
Hallgarth said Thursday evening that officers were securing the football field, and the bomb squad was en route from Pendleton at 5 p.m. He said officers and staff conducted a thorough search of the rest of the school property but found nothing of concern.
"We got the 'all clear' about half an hour ago (4:30 p.m.) from the police after our sweep was completed," Hallgarth said.
No school was scheduled Friday, but Hallgarth said other activities have returned to normal, including the basketball games scheduled Saturday at the school.
Hallgarth said he received a call from Sheriff Glenn Palmer at about 1:15 p.m. stating that someone had reported a pipe bomb at the football field. Two people walking at the football field found the object that looked like a small pipe bomb wrapped in plastic, Hallgarth said, so they called the bomb squad.
Hallgarth said he asked Palmer if the students were in danger but was told the device was too far away to endanger the school itself. He said, however, he wanted to be cautious and decided to call parents and send students home.
"This really wasn't a bomb threat that endangered our kids because it was far enough away and the cops secured the scene, but I just felt it was in the best interest of our students to have them out of the way," Hallgarth said.
While parents were being notified, officers and school staff began the thorough sweep of the school grounds.
"Our entire staff did an amazing job working together and making the phone calls and making sure the kids were safe," Hallgarth said. "They got home to their parents and guardians. I'm very impressed with my staff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.