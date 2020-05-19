Kindergarten registration is open at Prairie City School.
Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to join the kindergarten class for the 2020-2021 school year.
Registration packets are available in the school office to pick up, or they can be mailed. The completed forms, immunizations records and a copy of a child’s birth certificate should be returned to the school. For more information, contact teacher Becky Sharp at 541-820-3314 or sharpb@grantesd.k12.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.