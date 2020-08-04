Thanks to a grant from the Oregon Department of Education, Prairie City School will be able to provide an all-day preschool program starting this school year.
Funding for the grant is being provided through the Preschool Promise Program.
Prairie City Superintendent Casey Hallgarth said, when he submitted the grant, he was not sure if the program was going to be funded due to cuts happening in the state, but the program received funding.
While Prairie City previously provided a half-day preschool program, the $180,000 awarded from the grant will fund all-day preschool for 15 students and pay for a full-time teacher and aide.
The stipulation with the grant is that the school needs to hire somebody who has a bachelor’s degree, according to Hallgarth.
“We’re looking for someone that has teaching experience, especially in the preschool area,” Hallgarth said.
Jill Wright, who is the current preschool instructor and cheerleading coach, does not have a bachelor’s degree, but has 25 year’s worth of experience and will continue to work as the preschool moves to full time.
“Our vision here at Prairie City is that we want to combine someone that’s going to work well with Jill, and they’re pretty much going to co-teach the class,” Hallgath said.
As long as the child is 3-4 years old, parents can apply for the program from anywhere in Grant County.
Hallgarth said some of the benefits of transitioning to a full-time preschool class is having higher enrollment numbers for the growing school, helping kids develop a routine and giving teachers more time to identify how some of the kids learn.
“Going full-day preschool is going to help us identify quicker the kids that learn quicker, or for the kids that are struggling, we can start identifying there struggles and help them out sooner,” Hallgarth said.
Hallgarth said this is important because state testing begins in the third grade. He added that this will give an opportunity to gather data and compare how students are doing and compare the testing between part-time and full-day preschool students.
Another benefit for the full-day preschool students is the chance to participate in more assemblies and embrace the culture at Prairie City School. The preschool program is planned to be taught on campus, and Hallgarth said the school is working hard to provide a safe learning environment for their students.
“When we reopen, we are going to be an on-site school, but our goal is to bring back as many normalcy and routines as we can and do it in the safest manner,” Hallgarth said. “We’re hiring extra staff to clean, and our goal is to work with the community.”
Call Prairie City School at 541-820-3314 if interested in signing up for the class. Additional information can be found on pcsd4.com and registration can be found on https://5il.co/isfi.
