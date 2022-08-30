Jacob DeHart

Jessica Jansen of the Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation interviews Prairie City sixth-grader Jacob DeHart at the Oregon State Fair in Salem on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 Amanda Rockhill/Contributed Photo

SALEM — Prairie City has got a winner.

Prairie City Elementary sixth-grader Jacob DeHart was one of 13 winners in an annual statewide calendar art contest sponsored by Oregon Art in the Classroom. Jacob’s artwork was selected from 2,116 entries submitted to the contest showcasing Oregon’s diverse agricultural and natural resource commodities.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.