Prairie City Elementary sixth-grader Jacob DeHart was one of 13 winners in an annual statewide calendar art contest sponsored by Oregon Art in the Classroom. Jacob’s artwork was selected from 2,116 entries submitted to the contest showcasing Oregon’s diverse agricultural and natural resource commodities.
This year’s contest featured artwork submitted by students in kindergarten through sixth grade in public, private, charter and homeschool education systems throughout the state. The entries received this year celebrated Oregon’s diverse agriculture with artwork that depicted a wide range of Oregon’s 220 agricultural commodities.
Jacob’s artwork, featuring different onion types, can be viewed on the August page of the calendar. Describing his artwork, Jacob said, “I drew onions because I like them and they are grown in Oregon.”
“The calendar contest is a great project for teachers and students,” AITC Executive Director Jessica Jansen said. “It gives teachers an opportunity to discuss the bounty and beauty of Oregon agriculture and incorporate art into classrooms.”
Each month in the calendar features a winning student’s art and each day of the year has a fact about agriculture.
The 13 students who were selected to be featured in the 2022-2023 calendar received a $50 prize and a certificate to commemorate the honor. Winning artwork is displayed on the AITC website and at the Oregon State Fair in Salem, which runs through Labor Day.
Calendars are free to Oregon teachers. Anybody else looking for a calendar can order one for $4 on oregonaitc.org/shop.
