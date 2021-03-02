Work continues on Prairie City’s Faiman Springs water project.
Prairie City Mayor Jim Hamsher said a wetland delineation report, a permit associated with wetlands, cultural resources investigation, Grant County conditional use permit, project design and contract documents have all been completed for the project, and the city continues to work on securing easements and other arrangements with private property owners affected by the project.
“Once land agreements are in place and the project funding agencies approve the agreements, it is estimated that the project can be advertised for bid and be constructed within six months, weather permitting and assuming there are no delays in project material procurement,” Hamsher said.
The intent of the project is to tie an existing well near the Faiman Springs site into the existing city water system, according to Hamsher. He added the project includes the construction of a pump station and laying approximately 9,000 feet of piping.
“The ability of the city to meet community water supply needs would be greatly enhanced by tying the Faiman well into the city’s existing water system,” Hamsher said. “The Faiman well is anticipated to be utilized for limited circumstances when other city water supply sources cannot meet the city’s needs.”
Former Prairie City City Councilor Carole Garrison said Hamsher declared a state of emergency Aug. 6, 2018, due to the dire water situation and droughts in the city.
To address future worries about another drought or water emergency in Prairie City, Garrison said Hamsher and representatives from Business Oregon explained how the city could complete a water project using wells drilled by the city in 2005, using grants and loans to cover the cost. In order to qualify for loans, the city raised the monthly water rate by $8.
“In order to get a loan, we had to provide proof that we could afford to make payments,” Garrison said. “Consequently, we had the $8 a month raise on water fees.”
Garrison said the city started fine with the project as the initial paperwork was being completed and the community was being informed on the status of the work. However, last summer, Garrison said the amount of information declined. She said, when questions were asked about the project to Hamsher or the city council, residents would not receive specific details on the status of the project.
“I am not sure how far they are with getting an agreement from the land owner,” Garrison said. “It’s been two and half years, and he hasn’t given us any answers. The mayor and the council are not forthcoming with us, and before the snowfall (in February), we were headed to droughts again this year.”
When asked what has caused slowdowns or complications in the project, Hamsher said the project involves many public agencies, private contractors and several private property owners. He said getting everything in place with this many interested parties can take time, but it’s important they work through issues with their partners.
Garrison said she is concerned about deadlines for the grants and loans the city received for this project. Former city council member Georgia Patterson expressed the same concern.
“We have a limited time frame to be able to use that money that we have sitting there, and our time is running out,” Patterson said. “I just want to see that we get water. The citizens need to have that water source, and we need to get moving.”
Prairie City so far received a $550,000 grant and a 30-year, $950,000 loan at 1.7% interest from Business Oregon to develop the Faiman Springs well site. The city was also awarded a $1 million grant by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development that could be used to offset the state loan and the cost of hauling water during the city’s water emergency in 2018.
Hamsher said there are no specific deadlines they are aware of for the grants or the loans awarded by Business Oregon and Rural Development.
