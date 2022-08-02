PRAIRIE CITY — Sweltering temperatures kept vendor numbers lower than normal but sales were still strong at the Prairie City Street Fair on Friday, July 29, according to vendors and the vent organizer.
Around seven vendors ultimately stayed for the duration of the fair, which was hampered both by the heat and by high winds that lifted the shade canopies of a pair of vendors high into the air, destroying them. Despite the lower-than-usual turnout, however, attendees still had a selection of knives, jewelry, baked goods and fishing lures to purchase at the event.
Audry Walker’s booth featured handmade jewelry, including earrings and hand-stamped rings. Walker said she tries to set up a booth at as many street fairs as she can and that she’ll also be selling her jewelry at the Grant County Fair.
Walker said sales were going well but were not as strong as normal. “It’s slower today, likely due to the heat,” Walker said.
Bridget and John Pilgreen sold homemade baked goods at their booth. Bridget said a desire to support the community is what brought her and her husband out to the street fair.
Bridget said the couple plan on setting up booths at future street fairs this year.
“I did a lot last year … just took a little bit of a break,” she said. “So now I’m getting back into it and baking more.”
Event organizer Zach Denney of Oregon RAIN said this is the second street fair of the year in Prairie City and that most of the vendors in attendance had been working with him for some time.
“We had a little bit of a challenge with the heat and the wind and stuff today, so this is a little bit of an abbreviated version,” he said.
In total, there will be seven street fairs in Grant County this year that will alternate between Canyon City, John Day and Prairie City. Denney said the fairs have been well-received and Oregon RAIN hopes to expand the program.
“The cool thing is this program has been successful enough that we’re looking launch a street fair series per city. We’ll have one monthly in each location,” Denney said.
“This is the first time that anyone has ever tried a street fair series like this,” he said. “I know we have the farmers market in the morning on Saturdays, but we wanted to do something that allowed the public to come out and have fun and give our vendors the opportunity to make money and then hopefully have this type of event roll over into (other businesses in) the cities they’re at. … I know our first one in John Day, I’ve never seen 1188 as full as it was (then).”
Denney said the success of the street fairs is due to the hard work and dedication of the vendors, who are constantly working to make their booths better at every event.
