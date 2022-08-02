PC street fair

Vendors set up shop across from the city park for the Prairie City Street Fair on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Prairie City.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

PRAIRIE CITY — Sweltering temperatures kept vendor numbers lower than normal but sales were still strong at the Prairie City Street Fair on Friday, July 29, according to vendors and the vent organizer.

Around seven vendors ultimately stayed for the duration of the fair, which was hampered both by the heat and by high winds that lifted the shade canopies of a pair of vendors high into the air, destroying them. Despite the lower-than-usual turnout, however, attendees still had a selection of knives, jewelry, baked goods and fishing lures to purchase at the event.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

