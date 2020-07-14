Prairie City is updating its employee handbook and is looking to adopt the personnel policy next month.
In a July 6 work session with elected officials and city employees, the main policies discussed included the city’s paid time off, on-call policies for the public works department and the grievance process when it concerns a council member.
Prairie City Public Works Director Chris Camarena asked about the grievance process regarding complaints concerning a city council member.
Prairie City Mayor Jim Hamsher said the process is spelled out in the Prairie City Council Rules and Procedures Handbook.
According to the handbook, the meeting decorum section, a councilor’s conduct toward city employees is regulated when it states that council members are not to “engage in personal attacks, or impugn the motives of a speaker,” the rule book states. “Council members will not criticize or attack each other, city staff, or other persons.”
The public works department employees are currently on call every third week for seven days and receive 12.25 hours in comp time hours, which they have the option of cashing out at the end of the year.
The proposed policy, which mirrors John Day’s, pays the employees for an hour and a half on Saturday and Sunday and would pay them time and a half should they get called into work.
The reason for the policy change, Hamsher said, is that the city cannot afford to pay out hundreds of hours of comp time at the end of the year as they have been.
He said it’s more fair to both the city and the employees to pay them both the overtime rate for the hour and a half spent on call over the weekend and for their time spent on any emergency calls.
Anna Bass with Solutions accounting firm said the comp time is a significant cost to the city.
Camarena said the city will not keep employees if they cut their benefits.
“This city talks about always looking out to keep our employees here,” he said. “But you’re not going to keep them here if you start cutting their benefits.”
Bass said the financial impact of losing the comp time benefit is not comparable to how it affects the city.
“The comp time benefit is very expensive, and as the employees get paid and cost-of-living-adjustment raises go up, and taxes go up, your comp time costs you a quarter of a percent,” she said.
Camarena said paying an employee overtime instead of comp time would be more costly to the city in the long run.
Hamsher said it is costing the city more to pay out large sums of money in comp time at the end of year. He said the the purpose of the policy is to give the employees the time off instead of paying out large sums of money.
Another policy discussed was the paid time off policy. City Councilor Georgia Patterson pointed out that the draft did not include, as it did in the previous policy, that an employee who has been there 20 years accrues 16 hours of paid vacation per month.
She said it needed to be added to the final draft since it had always been the policy.
“I feel that is fair,” Patterson said. “You encourage people to stay, so give them something to work towards.”
City Councilor Joe Phippen said the president of the United States does not even get that many paid vacation hours.
Patterson said they were not talking about the president.
“We’re not talking about the president of the United States,” she said. “We are talking about Prairie City employees.”
Phippen said they are Public Works employees. Patterson said he was mistaken, that the policy applied to all city employees.
Camarena said, as a 20-year employee, it would not be fair for the city to strip him of the benefit and that he worked for the time.
Hamsher suggested the employees make a list of suggestions and that he would take them to the city lawyer for review.
After the session, Camarena told the Eagle that he, his department and the city’s elected officials agree that the city needs an updated, consistent personnel policy that works for both his department and the city.
He said a “boilermaker template” will not fit for the the water and sewage systems in Prairie City.
For instance, John Day, Camarena said, is on a well system, while Prairie City is on an infiltration gallery, a horizontal channel system to collect and intercept groundwater by gravity flow, upstream from Dixie Creek. Maintaining and checking the water system brings a different set of responsibilities, he said.
He also pointed out the demands of the COVID-19 requirements and regulations such as the public bathrooms needing to be cleaned and sanitized multiple times a day, seven days a week.
Overall, Camarena said the city and the public works department want the same thing: a personnel policy that is consistent and in the best interest of the city.
“We’ve never had a good personnel policy, and everybody is on the same page that we need that,” he said. “The verbiage just needs to be adapted to fit Prairie City.”
