Dustin Wright

Dustin Wright of John Day, part of the gang edger crew at Prairie Wood Products, shortens a saw blade on July 14, 2022. Prairie Wood Products officially reopened on July 11.

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

PRAIRIE CITY — Prairie Wood Products has been awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Forest Service as part of an effort to strengthen the wood products economy and promote sustainable forest management.

Through the Wood Products Infrastructure Assistance grant program, the Forest Service is providing funding to wood processing facilities to improve, establish, retrofit or expand facilities that purchase and process byproducts from ecosystem restoration projects from federal or tribal lands.

